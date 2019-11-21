Three Iowans charged after illegally taking a trumpeter swan

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three men have been charged with illegally taking a trumpeter swan.

According to the Iowa DNR, Conservation Officers received a TIP on November 17 that a trumpeter swan had been shot at Cedar Bottoms Wildlife Management Area in Muscatine County.

When the conservation officers arrived, the suspects had already left the area, but the evidence that was collected at the scene led the officers to a possible suspect.

According to a recent press release from the Iowa DNR, when the officers interviewed the suspects, all three of them confessed to illegally taking the trumpeter swan and mistaking it for a goose.

Austin McMillan, 27 of West Branch, Daniel Solorio-Oldenburg, 26 or Cedar Rapids, and Mitchell Kesterson, 28 of Van Horne were all charged with one count of attempt to take wildlife and one count of abandonment of wildlife.

The swan has been seized and will be preserved and displayed for educational and informational outreach purposes.

The DNR would like folks to remember the importance of properly identifying targets before taking a shot.