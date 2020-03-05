Three Iowa Supreme Court applicants have ties to governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Three applicants to fill an Iowa Supreme Court vacancy have close political ties to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

After Republican changes to the judicial nominating process last year, Reynolds now has a heavier influence over the panel that chooses finalists.

Among the 15 applicants to be interviewed Friday by the State Judicial Nominating Commission is Sam Langholz, the governor’s senior legal counsel. If he’s a finalist Reynolds could decide whether her own lawyer becomes the next justice.

Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg says it’s a test to see if the commission has turned partisan or continues Iowa’s merit-based selection of judges.