Three Iowa Supreme Court applicants have ties to governor

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Three applicants to fill an Iowa Supreme Court vacancy have close political ties to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

After Republican changes to the judicial nominating process last year, Reynolds now has a heavier influence over the panel that chooses finalists.

Among the 15 applicants to be interviewed Friday by the State Judicial Nominating Commission is Sam Langholz, the governor’s senior legal counsel. If he’s a finalist Reynolds could decide whether her own lawyer becomes the next justice.

Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg says it’s a test to see if the commission has turned partisan or continues Iowa’s merit-based selection of judges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.