Three Iowa men sentenced to prison for parking lot beating, theft

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Three Iowa men who assaulted two other men in February were sentenced to two years apiece in federal prison.

Lashaun Perry, 43, Maurice Bivens, 40, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Montrivel Woods, 42, from Ely, Iowa, received the prison terms April 6 after an evidentiary hearing held February 25.

According to court documents, there is no parole for any of the men in the federal system.

Evidence at the hearing showed that in the early morning hours of February 2 Perry, Bivens, and Woods got into an argument with some other men outside The Lumberyard, a strip club in Cedar Rapids.

According to court documents, the altercation was broken up and the other men drove to a nearby parking lot. There, one of the men took a propane tank from a gas grill.

That individual took the propane tank to the street where the car in which Perry, Bivens, Woods, and Brian Turner was driving by.

Officials said surveillance video shows the man running back into the parking lot without the propane tank, followed shortly by Bivens, Turner, Woods, and Perry. A brawl then ensued with Bivens, Woods, Perry, and Turner fighting the man who took the propane tank and another man.

During the fight, one of the other men was knocked to the ground, at which time Perry stomped and kicked his head while Bivens was holding him, officials said.

Perry, Bivens, and Woods then pursued the other man to a corner of the parking lot, where Perry punched him twice in the head, knocking him unconscious, officials said. That man suffered a concussion and significant bleeding from the back of his head.

According to court documents, after the man was unconscious on the ground, Bivens approached him, took his cell phone from his pocket, and smashed it on the ground. Woods and Turner then approached the man and took his cash, cigarettes, and shoes.

At the time of the fight, Perry, Woods, and Bivens were all on supervised release for prior federal convictions.

Woods was convicted in 2007 of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine. Bivens was convicted in 2008 of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Perry was convicted in 2013 of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Perry, Bivens, and Woods were sentenced in Cedar Rapids by a United States District Court Judge.

Each man is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until they can be transported to a federal prison.

