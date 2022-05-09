DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) —Iowa police are investigating a shooting at a crowded after-prom party that left three high school students injured.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines just after midnight on Sunday. When they got to the home in the Linden Heights neighborhood, they found a 17-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men with gunshot wounds.

The three injured teenagers are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives believe there were about 200 people at the party, which was not sanctioned by the school district. Witnesses told detectives the party became chaotic when uninvited guests arrived at about midnight. Investigators believe a fight started shortly after the uninvited guests arrived and that the fight led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not made any arrests yet.

Des Moines Roosevelt Principal Steven Schappaugh sent two e-mails to Roosevelt families regarding the investigation.

The first was sent Sunday morning:

Dear Rider Families,

Unfortunately, there was a shooting that took place at a prom after party last evening that injured three Roosevelt students. At this time, we believe none of the injuries are life threatening.

DMPD has been in constant contact with DMPS Public Safety. I will continue to communicate with appropriate officials to stay on top of the developing details of the investigation.

Tomorrow our counselors will be available all day to support students who need to process the news. I am also working with our district and school leadership to determine any additional resources and supports we may want available at Roosevelt.

This is a developing situation and I will keep the Roosevelt community informed of any additional information as it becomes available.

Schappaugh e-mailed this follow-up letter just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening:

Rider Families,

As promised, I wanted to keep you updated as our Roosevelt and DMPS leadership continue to process and respond to the events that took place at after-prom party last night. The investigation is ongoing. I continue to be in constant contact with DMPS Public Safety, who are in equally frequent communications with the Des Moines Police Department. I’m writing to let you know more specifics about tomorrow.

First, we will have additional security protocols in place. This is being done out of an abundance of caution. We have no information that suggests any sort of threat to Roosevelt High School. However, this was a traumatic event for many students and families. We are being cautious to help provide greater comfort to be able to return to school.

Second, any student who wants to speak to someone can report to the counseling office upon arrival tomorrow. However, if a student is not wanting to speak to someone but changes their mind during the school, they’re always welcome to simply ask for a pass to the counseling center or visit between classes. If additional resources are needed, the school district stands behind us in order to bring in more support as well.

Third, if a student is unable to take an AP exam tomorrow because of distress, please communicate that to Dr. Amber Graeber as soon as possible.

Finally, I have reached out to the families of students injured and also spoken to many others in our Roosevelt community today. There are no words to adequately describe the pain and emotions we are feeling right now. However, I’m confident we will be united in our support of our students. I know many of our teachers, coaches, and club sponsors have already been in contact with students and families since early this morning. Our staff responded to the need to be present and will continue to show up for you and your children. We’re here for you – today, tomorrow, and however we need to be in the coming days.