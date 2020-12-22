Three dead after wrong-way crash on Iowa interstate

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues into a wrong-way wreck that killed three people on an Iowa interstate highway.
The Des Moines Register reports that the incident happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 80 near the town of West Branch in Cedar County.
The Iowa State Patrol says 20-year-old Eric Nunez of Plano, Illinois, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound in the westbound lanes when the car struck a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 70-year-old Robert Larson of West Liberty.
Nunez, Robert Larson and Teresa Larson, 68, also of West Liberty, all died in the crash.
