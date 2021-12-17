(KCAU) — There are still thousands of Iowas in the dark on Friday after storms hit Wednesday.

MidAmerican Energy reports it still has around 1,200 customers without power. Most of those are in the Council Bluffs area.

Luckily, power has been restored to Siouxland customers.

Alliant Energy shows around 1,600 customers still without power across Iowa and Wisconsin. The majority of those outages are in Northern Iowa.

Iowa REC, which covers much of rural Iowa, still has around 1,900 customers in the dark. The bulk of which are in Webster and Greene county.