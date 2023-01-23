DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Statements and condolences are pouring in after a fatal shooting at a Des Moines charter school on Monday that left two students dead.

Governor Kim Reynolds was among the first to comment on the shooting.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here. I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery.” Governor Kim Reynolds

“We are saddened to learn of another act of gun violence, especially one that impacts an organization that works closely with some of our students. We are still waiting to learn more details, but our thoughts are with any victims of this incident and their families and friends. Starts Right Here is a valuable partner to DMPS, doing important work to help us re-engage students, and we stand by to support them during this critical time.” Matt Smith, Des Moines Public Schools Interim Superintendent

“The Uvalde Foundation For Kids Has Been Made Aware Of Yet Another School Shooting This Time In Des Moines, Iowa. Our heartfelt empathies To The Community At This Time Will Only Be Surpassed By Our Extended Resources; Including 24 Hour Professional & Peer Crisis Intervention Services. We Remain Confident In The Unity Of This Community & Are Committed To Being A Positive Presence & Added Resource During This Difficult Time, As Collectively Our Nation Continues To Address The Epidemic Of School Violence.” The Uvalde Foundation for Kids