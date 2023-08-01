Iowa (KCAU) — Shoppers will be able to save on clothing and shoes in Iowa this weekend as the Annual Sales Tax Holiday rolls in.

The annual tax-free shopping weekend will be on Friday and Saturday. Iowa Code section 423.3(68)(a)(2) states that the tax-free holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday of August and ends at midnight the following day.

The tax-free sale applies to clothing and footwear priced under $100. These items will not have any sales or local option tax applied to them, according to the Department of Revenue.

The Department of Revenue describes clothing as any apparel or footwear that is intended to be worn by a human. Watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, or special clothing or footwear that is designed for athletic activity might not qualify.

Any business open during the sales tax holiday is required to participate, the Department of Revenue said.

More details regarding the Annual Sales Tax Holiday can be found here.