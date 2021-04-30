‘This makes no sense’: Rob Sand responds to Gov. Reynolds’ declining millions in COVID-19 aide

DES MOINES, IOWA — State Auditor Rob Sand is calling Governor Reynold’s decision to give back $95 million federal COVID-19 relief funds a ‘partisan stunt’ that cost the state jobs. The money was earmarked for testing students and staff members.

Reynolds revealed she had returned the funds during an appearance on a Fox News opinion show on Thursday evening. Her office says she returned the money earlier this week. She did not mention the decision during her press conference before Iowa media members on Wednesday at the State Capitol.

In her Thursday television appearance, Reynolds accused the Biden administration of not understanding Iowa’s needs and gladly returned the money. Rob Sand released a response to Governor Reynolds on Friday, arguing that the Governor could have found a way to spend that money and create jobs – but instead she gave it back.

Sands full statement follows: