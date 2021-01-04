Third month in a row for most active registered voters in Iowa

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowans have set the record for the third month in a row of active registered voters in the state.

That’s according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who announced Monday that the number of active registered voters in Iowa is 2,124,895. Pate said this is Iowa’s eligible population.

“We are consistently one of the best states in the country for voter registration and participation, and that trend continues,” Pate said. “The reforms we have put in place, including online voter registration, our high school voter outreach efforts, and the Safe at Home address confidentiality program for survivors of violence, have all played a role in these record numbers. I’m proud of Iowans’ unparalleled level of civic engagement.”

Of the more than 2 million registered voters, 727,977 are registered as Republicans, 700,430 are Democrats, and 18,300 are other.

Below is a breakdown of the voter registrations brakdowns of the four congressional districts.