NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network (IMHRN) announced Monday that a new bill does not cover the needs of residents who are being victimized by large corporate owners of mobile home parks.

According to a release from Iowa Fair Housing, proposed bill HF 2441 doesn’t include any of the priorities that were laid out in the Manufactured Home Residents Bill of Rights by the MHRN.

Candi Evans, co-chair for IMHRN and member of the Golfview Residents Association of North Liberty, said the lack of protection for tenants has led to unreasonable rent increases, unjust fees, and even evictions without cause. She said there are also no consequences for abusive landlord conduct.

“There are no rent protections,” Evans said. “[Landlords] don’t have to have good cause for evictions, they can evict for no reason. They can impose any kind of fees. Some parks have control of the utilities so they can add money on to that.”

According to Iowa Landlord-Tenant Laws defined by 562B.15(7), a landlord’s written notice to a tenant of any rent increase must be given at least 60 days before the increase is effective. If a tenant is on a month-to-month lease, then a notice must be given at least 30 days before the increase is effective, according to chapter 562A.13(5). There is also no limit to how much a landlord may increase rent, or how often.

The proposed bill would increase the number of days of notice from 60 days to 90 days, as well as eliminate property tax. However, Evans said by eliminating property tax, landlords could use that to their benefit.

“Some of these park owners own homes in their own park, so they rent them out,” said Evans. “Now they won’t have to pay taxes.”

Evans advocates for mobile home residents by drawing on her own experiences. Evans said she ensured financial stability upon retiring, until a few short months later when she received a notice that her rent was going up 61%. She said that after some backlash the increase was delayed for a couple of years but starting April 1, the increase will be 73% for a total of $205.

“If you were living in an apartment, would you stay there if rent went up $205 in three years?” Evans said. “That’s a lot of money. Especially, in manufactured home parks, the vast majority are elderly, retired on a fixed income, new families, young couples with little ones starting out, saving for a home. They can’t save $50 a month or $100 when what they were saving goes to private equity, you know?”

Evans said she owns her home, but it is unable to move due to how it was built and additions that have been made on it since.

Evans isn’t the only one who’s been affected by the lack of legal protection for tenants. Evans said the community she lived in at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic prohibited the use of swing sets and wading pools on residents’ lawns over the summer of 2020.

“All the city pools and splash pads and everything were closed because of COVID, and we had a miserable hot summer that first year,” Evans said. “We were not allowed to have little wading pools for babies, little baby wading pools. They could evict you for putting a wading pool out to let your kids play in your yard. You couldn’t let the kids go anywhere because we were on lockdown, but they didn’t care.”

Evans added that the elderly and families aren’t the only ones affected in these communities. She said that she lives next to a resident who was born without hands or feet, and while he’s self-sufficient, he’s been living on a fixed income of little more than $800 a month from disability benefits.

“He’s going to end up paying almost $500 a month in rent when he used to pay $275,” said Evans. “So, what does that leave him for utilities? He gets a little help with utilities because of his situation, but he used to be able to afford a McDonald’s happy meal at the end of the month. Not anymore.”

Evans said as part of the IMHRN, she has been working to get the legislator to implement protections for mobile home residence. The Bill of Rights written by IMHRN requested protections including prevention against no-cause evictions, utility overcharges, outrageous repeated lot rent increases, and other protections.

Despite working with legislatures for more than two years, HF 2441 didn’t meet any of Evans’s expectations.

“There’s really nothing in this bill that benefits [tenants],” Evans said. “They did not honor anything that we asked for.”

Evans indicated that large corporate takeovers of communities have created a misconception that Manufactured Homes can be a starting point for building a better future through affordable housing. She said it’s a problem across the nation that needs to be addressed before it’s too late.