IOWA (KCAU) – Affordability continues to be a top concern for home buyers across the country, but those buyers might get the most bang for their buck in certain Iowa cities.

A new report from WalletHub suggests three cities in Iowa are some of the most affordable cities for home buyers across the country.

To come to its findings, WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Association of Realtors, the Council for Community and Economic Research, and the Insurance Information Institute to determine city ranking in the report. WalletHub compared 300 U.S. cities across 10 key metrics, including housing affordability, insurance costs, real estate taxes, and appreciation rates, among others. (See how they weighted each of the 10 criteria in their methodology here.)

Lastly, WalletHub found each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate overall scores and used them to rank the cities. (Scores for each city only include the city proper, and do not take into account bordering metro areas.)

The top 10 most affordable cities for home buyers in the U.S., overall, are listed below:

Montgomery, AL Flint, MI Toledo, OH Detroit, MI Akron, OH Warren, MI Pittsburgh, PA Yuma, AZ Springfield, IL Palm Bay, FL

WalletHub also filtered its list by city size, categorizing large cities as those with more than 300,000 people, midsize cities as those with 100,000 to 300,000 people, and small cities as having fewer than 100,000 people.

In Iowa, Scott County’s Davenport ranked 14th in WalletHub’s list overall. It also ranked seventh among small cities. Following Davenport was Cedar Rapids, ranking 16th overall, but eighth among small cities. Des Moines was not far off, ranking 20th overall and ninth among midsize cities.

Data from real estate brokerage Redfin shows Davenport home prices rose 4.7% from 2022, selling for a median price of $170,000 in April. Meanwhile, data shows Indianapolis housing prices jumped 5.2% from last year, with a median selling price of $174,000. In Des Moines, prices also increased four percent this year, selling for a median price of $195,000.