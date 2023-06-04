IOWA (KCAU) – Vacationing in Iowa gives visitors plenty to check out, like kayaking at Quarry Springs, or visiting the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.

After the day has ended, guests will likely be looking to get the best value on booking a hotel. With that in mind, TripAdvisor’s list of the best value hotels in Iowa gives visitors a few options for highly-rated stays.

The 10 highest-rated Iowa hotels on TripAdvisor are sorted by best value, which takes a few factors into consideration, including traveler ratings, confirmed availability from the website’s partners, prices, booking popularity, location, and personal user preferences.

One of the website’s featured filters is bubble rating, which measures the “quality, quantity, and age of individual travelers’ ratings and reviews.” According to TripAdvisor, bubble ratings differ from popularity indexes because they are based on “an absolute measure of quality,” with five bubbles being “excellent.”

According to TripAdvisor’s list of hotels with the best value and the highest bubble ratings, these stand out above the rest:

Rank Hotel Location 1. Drury Inn & Suites Iowa City Coralville Coralville 2. The Hotel at Kirkwood Center Cedar Rapids 3. The Highlander Hotel – Iowa City, Coralville Iowa City 4. Cobblestone Inn & Suites – Fort Dodge Fort Dodge 5. The Hancock House Dubuque 6. The Oakwood Inn Spirit Lake 7. The Merrill Hotel, Muscatine, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel Muscantine 8. AmericInn by Wyndham Fairland Fairfield 9. Cobblestone Inn & Suites – Monticello Monticello 10. Die Heimat Country Inn Homestead

It’s no wonder the Drury Inn & Suites comes highly recommended. According to travel agency Reservation Desk, some amenities for the hotel include free internet access, room service, a 24-hour fitness facility, laundry facilities, dry cleaning, and they even let you bring your pet.