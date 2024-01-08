PERRY, Iowa (WHO) — Four-legged caregivers continue to walk into Perry after the horrific school shooting that took the life of a 6th grader and injured seven others last week.

Lutheran Church Charities is coordinating a handful of comfort dogs to help the community of Perry after the tragic shooting Thursday morning. Comfort dogs have been deployed there since the candlelight vigil on Thursday night.

In addition to personal visits with families and the community, the dogs will also spend time with the students when school resumes and visit with the first responders who were there. The goal is to provide a kind of unconditional comfort not found in humans.

“When we talk to humans we have a tendency to judge one another and judge our feelings and emotions and we struggle with what to say. Dogs don’t have that problem. They’re non-judgmental, they sit, they listen, they take it in. And that really opens up a really safe place for people to begin to process some of the things they are feeling. And our team is really privileged to be able to be there in these moments and serve the community by giving them the opportunity,” said Chris Singer with Lutheran Church Charities.

LCC plans to keep the dogs in Perry all week.