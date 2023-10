SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced The Spazmaics are returning for this year’s New Year’s Eve bash.

The Spazmatics brings all the sounds, styles, and dance steps forgotten from the 1980s, complete with skinny ties, Brill Creamed hair, and horn-rimmed glasses.

The throwback party will start at 9 p.m. and go until the midnight New Year countdown.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3. To purchase tickets, click here or in person at the Rock Shop.