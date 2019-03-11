Community searches for missing Yankton woman
Friends, family and strangers walked the area around her home for any sign.
YANKTON, Iowa - Tammy LaFramboise from Yankton, South Dakota has been missing since March 1. And the community is continuing to search. Friends, family and even complete strangers walked the area around her home Sunday for any sign of her.
We spoke with her son who says he just wants to know if his mom is safe.
"She always wants to help everybody, Is always talking to people, which is why it's so weird that she hasn't contacted anybody. Really, I just want her to come home safe, you know, be found safe at least," Tammy's son Ronald Sedillo said.
Tammy is 46 years-old and is 5-foot, 2-inches. She has hazel eyes, blonde hair and weighs 143 pounds. If you have any information to help with the search or her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at 605-668-3567.
