DES MOINES, Iowa — New campaign finance reports illustrate the huge additional challenge that Democrats have to defeat Governor Kim Reynolds, the Republican incumbent. Reynolds has a $4,771,979 advantage in “cash on hand” over Democratic challenger, Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines businesswoman.

That means that Reynolds has 559 times as much money available compared to DeJear ten months from the November gubernatorial election. Candidates were required to file reports with the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board by January 19th.

Read Kim Reynolds’ report here.

Read Deidre DeJear’s report here.

Reynolds hasn’t officially announced that she is running for re-election. But last week on The Insiders, she hinted that her announcement could come this spring after the legislative session.

DeJear has less money remaining than Waterloo Democrat Ras Smith, according to the filed reports. Smith ended his campaign for governor January 5th. His financial report shows that he had $11,095 remaining.

Read Smith’s report here.

Smith told WHO 13 that he was frustrated that the traditional larger Democratic donors weren’t responding to his invitations to discuss his campaign. He acknowledged that he didn’t raise enough money to remain in the race.

Reynolds became governor in 2017 when Terry Branstad resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to China. She had been serving as the state’s lieutenant governor since 2011. DeJear earned the Democratic nomination for secretary of state in 2018 but lost in the general election to Republican Paul Pate.