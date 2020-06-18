TestIowa to open new testing center in Spirit Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – TestIowa is expanding again. Governor Reynolds confirmed that a TestIowa location will set up in Dickinson County next week.

The test site will open on June 22 and be at the Dickinson Fairgrounds in Spirit Lake. It will be one of three new TestIowa sites that will be set up next week in various parts of the state. Others will be set up in Cass and Dubuque counties. There are currently sites in Buena Vista, Sioux, and Crawford counties.

People who wish to get tested must first complete the online assessment at the TestIowa website. They will then be directed to schedule an appointment.

Reynolds also said that Thursday would be the final day she would hold a press conference regarding COVID-19. During her remarks, the governor broke down while describing the support she’s gotten from Iowans.

“I want to say heartfelt thanks to all Iowans out there for being with me for the notes and the prayers that you’ve sent my way during this difficult time. It really has sustained me, and I can’t even begin to tell you how much I appreciate those notes and cards that I’ve received. Thank you,” Reynolds said.