TestIowa hits milestone of 100,000 tests conducted

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Manuel Zertuche 185th Air Refueling Wing medical technician works with medical staff in order to administer a COVID-19 test at the Sioux Center, Iowa “TestIowa” test site on May 27, 2020. Zertuche is working with the Iowa department of public health to help administrate COVID-19 testing as part of “TestIowa” initiative.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – On Thursday, TestIowa has hit a milestone by conducting 100,000 tests since the first test site was opened on April 25, and it’s currently the number one source of testing in the state, according to the governor’s office.

Through TestIowa, the state is currently testing more than 3,000 people a day, across 20 TestIowa drive up and clinic sites.

“In the face of a global pandemic, we had to be bold, ambitious, and move quickly to launch a comprehensive initiative to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa and protect the lives and livelihoods of Iowans,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Test Iowa has not only provided our state with critical testing capacity, but realtime, in-depth data and analysis to inform our response to the pandemic.”

The governor’s office said about 21% of all COVID-19 tests in Iowa have been through TestIowa and the program is open to every Iowan who wants to be tested.

The statewide effort involves the following organizations:

Iowa Department of Public Health

State Hygienic Lab

Iowa National Guard

Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Department of Human Services

Department of Transportation

local public health officials, emergency managers and health care providers across the state

“Reaching today’s milestone could not have happened without unprecedented collaboration between state and local government as well as local health care providers,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Test Iowa’s success puts us in a strong position to continue slowing the spread of COVID19, allowing us to reopen safely and responsibly.”

People who wish to get tested at any site must first complete the online assessment can click here. They will be directed to schedule an appointment. The locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at the TestIowa website or the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Watch Reynolds’ video message about the important milestone below.

