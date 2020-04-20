Testing at meat processing facilities accounts for majority of Sunday’s new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Almost 70% of Sunday’s new cases in Iowa can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities.

Enough is enough.

“These plants are ticking time bombs for communities, as you’ve noticed,” said Joe Henry, Political Director at LULAC.

League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa, or LULAC, is setting their sites on food processing plants, which employ many from the Latino community, and are calling on Iowa to stand with them in a boycott.

“This is not rocket science. It needs to happen now. The safety and health of the workers needs to be in front of the profits,” said Henry. “Profits have to be on the back burner. If that doesn’t happen, total chaos.”

An outbreak at the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction has seen 148 positive cases and two deaths.

An unknown number has been infected at the Tyson plant in Waterloo, but Black Hawk County leaders believe a majority of the county’s 138 cases are from the plant.

On Friday, Tyson confirmed an unknown number of cases at their Perry location, but LULAC said that the number is from 10 and 20.

“These meatpacking plants are the biggest employer in many of these Iowa communities,” said Henry.

Tyson said they have been mandating masks for employees for over a month, checking employees’ temperatures daily and have installed dividers between employees that work closely together.

“Clearly that is not enough and we know why. It is the speed of the work and lack of separation of the workers,” said Henry. “Workers cannot wear masks and work at the same time if the speed of work is so high.”

On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds agreed that the state should be doing more to help the Latino community during the pandemic.

“We are working with the Department of Human Rights and contracting to translate press releases and summary of data into several different languages,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Now, the large outbreaks at food processing plants could lead to more danger.

“It’s going to put a lot of pressure on the health care facilities in different areas. We are going to have more health care workers who are going to get infected, too,” said Henry.

Henry wants a stronger statement. With damage already done, LULAC said it is an issue all Iowans and all Americans need to pay attention to.

“Sometimes you have to make a few sacrifices. It’s very important, but clearly, with this one, this has an impact on the health of all Americans,” said Henry.

And in a recent statement, Tyson said it’s following CDC, USDA, and other guidelines.

Workers are required to wear masks and take their temperatures before beginning work.

Tyson said it’s also increasing social distancing and sanitization efforts.

Latest Coronavirus Stories