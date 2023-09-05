DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Testimony on Tuesday in the First Degree Murder trial of Preston Walls focused on his arrest and forensic evidence that lead to him being charged. Walls is accused of the shooting deaths of Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr on January 23 inside the Starts Right Here educational center in Des Moines.

Video from multiple surveillance videos played last week in court showed Walls shooting the two teens multiple times, as well as school founder Will Keeps. Walls then ran from the facility. Police say he was given a ride from the scene by co-defendant Bravon Tukes. Body camera video played in court on Tuesday showed officers chasing Tukes’ vehicle to a dead end in Des Moines. Walls ran from the car into a wooded area, but was taken into custody with the assistance of a police canine.

An attorney for Walls asked the judge for a mistrial on Tuesday after a Des Moines canine officer referred to Walls as a ‘bad guy’ while on the stand. The motion was denied. Walls’ attorneys have suggested in court that the shooting could be considered self-defense as Walls allegedly felt threatened by the two shooting victims. Authorities say Walls and Dameron and Carr were on opposing sides of rival gangs.

Tukes is also charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 2nd.