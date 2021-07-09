Test Iowa to end operations July 16

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Test Iowa announced all operations will be ceased by July 16.

According to a press release from Test Iowa, they will end their program on July 16 after launching in April of 2020 to provide free COVID-19 testing.

Pottawattamie County, Linn County, and Black Hawk County ended their operations in June. Polk County and Scott County will close on July 16. The 4 p.m.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and State Hygienic Lab (SHL) are making plans to provide at-home test kits free of charge to Iowa residents. Coronavirus testing will still be continued at health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites statewide.

Test Iowa provided a large data platform to effectively manage Iowa’s response to COVID-19. Health officials said Test Iowa’s real-time tracking helped officials notice virus activity across the state and how to appropriately respond to the spread of the disease.

Nearly 644,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 at a Test Iowa site which made it Iowa’s top testing option. Testing peaked in late November of 2020 when more than 6,700 people were tested on a single day.

The IDPH is encouraging any Iowan eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to receive one. For more information about vaccines, visit this website.