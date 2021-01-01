Test Iowa sites closed on New Year’s Day

(KCAU) — Test Iowa sites will be closed for New Year’s Day and will open back up on Monday.

Some testing results may be still delayed due to Tuesday’s winter storm.

Test Iowa has completed 2 million assessments since they began testing Iowans. There are currently 21 Test Iowa sits across 19 counties.

