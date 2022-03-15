Ty Jerman and Abdullateef Malallah (WHO 13)

AMES, Iowa – The charges against two Iowa State University students accused of making anonymous threats of violence have been amended to drop a threat of terrorism charge.

Abdullateef Malallah, 18, and Ty Jerman, 19, were both charged with one count of threat of terrorism after Iowa State University Police said they posted separate threats on the social media app YikYak on February 21st.

According to court documents, in late February the charges were amended to intimidation with a dangerous weapon which is a Class D felony, and first-degree harassment an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police say there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the two students and there wasn’t any indication either planned to carry out violence against the campus community.

Both Malallah and Jerman have pleaded not guilty to the amended charges. Malallah is scheduled to go on trial May 17 and the trial for Jerman has been set for May 24.