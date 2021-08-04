Ten more COVID-19 deaths and 3,800 new cases reported in Iowa in the last week

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is providing its once-weekly snapshot of the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, showing ten more Iowans have died and thousands more have tested positive.

According to the IDPH dashboard, a total of 6,183 Iowans have died from COVID-19 – including ten deaths in the last week. IDPH also reports that 3,822 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. That is an average of 546 new cases per day.

The state’s average positivity rate has spiked in the last week. The state’s 14-day average now stands at 7.1% and the seven-day average stands at 7.6%.

In Woodbury County, 1,499 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. A total of 230 people have died in the county and there’s currently 29 hospitalizations.

IDPH has not updated any data on hospitalization on its website.

