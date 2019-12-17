Tele-Naloxone Project launches in Iowa

In this July 23, 2018 photo, Narcan nasal spray is shown outside a pharmacy in Greenfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The state of Iowa has launched a new project to make sure Iowans are prepared if they see someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the statewide Tele-Naloxone Project. The project allows anyone in the state to obtain free naloxone (Narcan) and is funded by the federal State Opioid Response grant.

Iowa residents wanting to obtain the free Narcan will need to participate in a consultation with a pharmacist from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) using a cell phone. After the consultation, free kits will be mailed to the individual.

Officials said that anyone who may be in a position to help during an opioid overdose is encouraged to take the education needed to receive the Narcan and to always have some on hand.

The project is a partnership between the IDPH and the UIHC in hopes of removing cost and access boundaries for individuals.

For more information on the project and to order the naloxone, click here.

