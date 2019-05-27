Teenager saved from nearly drowning in eastern Iowa

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A minor was rescued from a near drowning, and another was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a release that they were notified of a group of people jumping off a rock at the Coralville Reservoir near Coralville Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Conservation officers responded and saw about 15 teenagers gathered. A passerby boat saw a male struggling to stay above water. They rescued him, who was then taken to a local hospital after the DNR and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

The DNR wants to remind people that it is against Army Corps of Engineers rules to jump off the rock into the water.

A conservation officer also found a 14-year-old girl with drug paraphernalia and charged her.

