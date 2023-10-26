DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One of the teens charged in the deadly shooting outside East High School wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Octavio Lopez Sanchez, Jr. (WHO 13)

Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr. was one of 10 suspects arrested and charged in the March 7, 2022, shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and seriously injured 18-year-old Kemery Ortega and 16-year-old Jessica Lopez.

Lopez Sanchez was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of willful injury-causing serious injury. In August, he accepted a deal to plead guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. He was scheduled to be sentenced on November 7th.

Last week, Lopez Sanchez filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea. He claims his counsel was ineffective and misrepresented the penalty if he went to trial and was found guilty. His motion to withdraw the plea said the attorney advised him that a guilty verdict would mean a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole and did not tell him that as a minor, a lifetime sentence was not mandatory. The motion claimed if Lopez Sanchez had understood the full range of sentencing options, he would not have pleaded guilty.

His motion also claims his counsel influenced him without the opportunity to talk to his family before the agreement.

A date has not yet been set for a hearing on the motion.

All the other co-defendants in the shooting have entered guilty pleas and/or been sentenced: