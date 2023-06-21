DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A juvenile offender is back in custody after a crazy series of events that ended when he crashed a stolen car in Des Moines early Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old was being taken to the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora when he allegedly stole the vehicle that was transporting him, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The teen is accused of assaulting the transport driver in Mason City after pretending to be sick and taking off in the vehicle.

The teen made his way to Des Moines and Sgt. Parizek said, during a pursuit with police, crashed the vehicle into the median at Hubbell Ave. and E. University Ave. After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Sgt. Parizek said the teen’s original charge was out of Cerro Gordo County but did not immediately have information on the nature of the offense.