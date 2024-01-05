DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO)– One of the 10 teens charged in the deadly shooting outside of East High School in March of 2022 was in court Thursday for a sentencing hearing.

Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr., 18, was sentenced to 70 years in prison, with the possibility of parole, as part of a plea deal he reached with the state.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of willful injury-causing serious injury in the March 7, 2022 shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and seriously injured 18-year-old Kemery Ortega and 16-year-old Jessica Lopez.

In August, he accepted a deal to plead guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. In October, he withdrew the plea, claiming his counsel was ineffective and misrepresented the potential penalty if he went to trial, but the judge denied his request.

Because Lopez Sanchez was 17 at the time of the shooting, Polk County District Judge Celene Gogerty had the discretion to depart from the mandatory minimum of 45 years. She declined the prosecution’s recommendation for the mandatory minimum and instead sentenced Lopez Sanchez to consecutive sentences totaling 70 years.

Lopez Sanchez was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Jose Lopez.

“I know people talk about forgiveness and supposedly that is what good-hearted people do to be at peace with themselves, but my pain is deep, unable to process forgiving the ones who took my child away,” said Deborha Perez, the victim’s mother.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office provided summaries in the cases of the other nine teens who were arrested in the case: