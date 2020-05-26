Teen dead, another injured as truck flees Iowa traffic stop

PROLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in south-central Iowa say an 18-year-old driver fleeing a police stop died and his passenger was injured when their vehicle crashed into trees.

Television station WOI reports that Memphis Issac Kincade Pickett, 18, of Winterset, died in the crash and his passenger, Quentin Lane Siefkas, 21, was seriously injured.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened Sunday afternoon after a Madison County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the truck, and a high-speed chase ensued.

Investigators say Pickett lost control of the truck on a curve in a country road near Prole and crashed into trees.

Pickett was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescuers had to cut into the truck to free Siefkas.