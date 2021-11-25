Teen charged with murder in shooting of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A teenager has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Des Moines man.

Quarian Deonte Moore, 17, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and interference with official acts with a firearm following the death of 18-year-old Dean Titus Deng.

Deng was found suffering from a gunshot wound just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 14 near the intersection of E. University Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue on Des Moines’ east side. He died a short time later a local hospital.

Authorities said Moore was identified as a suspect during the investigation. He was already in custody after being arrested on Nov. 18 on multiple warrants unrelated to Deng’s death. Moore had a handgun with him when he was arrested, police said.

A 23-year-old Des Moines man also suffered a minor gunshot wound in the shooting. Police have not released any more information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Deng was the 12th homicide victim of 2021 in Des Moines.

