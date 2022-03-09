STORY COUNTY, IOWA — A teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly setting three arson fires in the town of Maxwell in the last two months.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the teen’s name but do say the suspect is a 17-year-old.

According to a news release, the teen was arrested after a school bus was set on fire at Collins-Maxwell High School. That fire was reported at 3:32 a.m.

Authorities said they were able to quickly link to bus fire and two fires set at a Casey’s location in Maxwell last month.

The teen is charged with:

First Degree Arson

Second Degree Arson (2 counts)

First Degree Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

The Casey’s location and the school bus were both complete losses. No one was injured in any of the fires.