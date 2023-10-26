FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — A 13-year-old has been charged in connection to a large apartment fire on Sunday.

At around 1:18 a.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a building on fire at the West Ridge Apartments. When firefighters arrived on scene they discovered the entire back half of the building engulfed in flames.

The Fort Dodge Fire Department and several other agencies were able to knock down the fire in about two hours. No injuries occurred, but several residents were left displaced.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the cause of the fire appeared to be suspicious. As a result of an investigation, a 13-year-old male has been arrested and charged with reckless use of fire.