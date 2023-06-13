ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) — Adventureland Resort is moving closer to opening two new, intertwining rides – and the first test-riders were all smiles after finishing the run.

Adventureland employees strapped in a couple dozen oversized teddy bears for the ride of their lifetime on the Flying Viking rollercoaster. The ride will intertwine with the Draken Falls log ride that is being built alongside.

Adventureland Resorts expects the rides to be open later in June.

Here’s the full roller coaster ride with all the smiling faces barely containing their excitement: