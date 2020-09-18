Teacher on leave for ‘pretend you are a slave’ assignment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A high school teacher in Iowa has been placed on leave for assigning students to “pretend you are a black slave.”

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the assignment asked students to write four sentences about what they would do if they were a slave who was freed. The assignment was for an Iowa City school district online learning program for students assigned to different schools. The district says the teacher was placed on administrative leave and the assignment was removed.

The district called the assignment “inappropriate.” The teacher’s name hasn’t been released.

