DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Tax revenue coming into the state of Iowa’s coffers is projected to drop in coming years, but state Republicans say there is still more room for additional tax cuts.

The state’s Revenue Estimating Conference met in Des Moines Wednesday to discuss Iowa’s revenues for the next two fiscal years. According to the Des Moines Register, in fiscal year 2024, the state will take in $9.75 billion, down 1 percent from the previous year. Meanwhile, in fiscal year 2025, the panel is predicting Iowa will get $9.64 billion, a 1.1 percent decrease from this year’s revenues.

The revenue loss is connected to tax cuts approved back in 2018 and 2022. A member of the conference said the continued organic growth in the state’s economy is helping to offset the dip in tax revenue.

Iowa Senate lawmakers on both sides of the aisle released statements about Wednesday’s meeting. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said that “projected revenues are expected to exceed state spending by $1.233 Billion this year, setting the stage for Senate Republicans to seek more income tax relief, while implementing another conservative state budget.”

Meanwhile, Democratic State Senator Janet Petersen said in her statement: “As we face declining state revenues, it’s troubling to hear that Governor Reynolds and statehouse Republicans are concocting yet another round of multi-million dollar, multi-year tax giveaways for special interests and wealthy Iowans.”