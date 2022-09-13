OTTUMWA, Iowa (WHO) — An investigation by the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrest of an Ottumwa woman.

Mindy Cordray, 46, was arrested Monday after a search warrant was executed at her home in the 300 block of S. Ward, according to Lt. Jason Bell with the Ottumwa Police Department. During the search, Ottumwa police officers along with officers from the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the drug task force discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and pharmaceutical medications. The drugs were in quantities that appeared high enough for distribution.

Cordray is now charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to deliver a Schedule IV drug (Alprazolam), and possession of a Schedule II and IV controlled substances — enhanced.

Court documents reveal the charges were enhanced because Cordray’s residence is within 1,000 feet of Douma Elementary School.

Cordray is being held in the Wapello County Jail on a bond of $30,300.