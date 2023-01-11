DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) – Wednesday is Take the Stairs Day which spreads awareness about lung disease, how taking the stairs is part of a healthy lifestyle, and the upcoming Fight for Air Climb on March 26th.

Heather Johnson with the American Lung Association of Iowa said that taking the stairs is a great first step to a healthier lifestyle.

“It’s a great opportunity to take the stairs and jumpstart your health it’s a small easy decision but it’s also a great reminder to register for the Fight for Air Climb which is coming up on March 26th,” Johnson said.

The Fight for Air Climb allows participants to climb 92 floors across multiple buildings in downtown Des Moines, all to spread awareness about lung disease. Many firefighters also participate in the climb to honor first responders who died on 9/11.

Tristan Johnson, the Training Officer for the Johnston and Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department, said that firefighters are at a higher risk for lung disease which is another reason they take part in the climb.

“It’s great to see that support, like you said, we’re at a much higher risk for any kind of lung disease and it’s great to raise awareness for an organization that gives us the support that we need,” Johnson said.

To learn more about the Fight for Air Climb or to sign up visit the American Lung Associations’ website.