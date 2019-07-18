Take a look at the new foods coming to the 2019 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) — The Iowa State Fair is less than a month away, and there will be plenty of new food options to munch on.

Affilitiate WOI’s Sabrina Ahmed and Iowa Live’s Jackie Schmillen both served as judges during Tuesday’s “New Foods Experience” at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The Best New Deal winner—the Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar from J&L Soukup’s Wonder Bar stand—will be available to purchase for $4. The treat is made up of hand-cut cookies and cream ice cream dipped in chocolate, then rolled in crushed Oreo cookie pieces.

Two items were named finalists for the 2019 Best New Food: Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap by the G Mig’s Wrap Stand is $10. It is a cheddar tortilla wrap with tender beef pot roast, a white rice mixture containing Chorizo sausage crumbles, roasted green chilies, cheddar jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle (plus zest salsa verde sauce on the side). Gluten free wraps will be available at an additional cost.

The Chief ($8) by The Rib Shack is a Navajo BBQ-fried bread with slow-smoked beef brisket, topped with cilantro lime slaw and a salsa cream drizzle. A slow-smoked pork option is also available.

You can cast your vote for a third new food to be named a finalist via the Iowa State Fair App. Voting closes Friday at 10 a.m.

The three new food finalists will compete for the 2019 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote Thursday, August 8 – Monday, August 12 at midnight.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 14 during the Fair.

Complete list of new foods at the 2019 Iowa State Fair

Apple Cider Shake Up

Apple Fritter Funnel Cake

Apple Nachos

Apple Slices with Fresh Ground Honey Roasted Peanut Butter

Bacon Wrapped Pig Wings*

Bauder Ultimate Bacon Crisp

Benoits Beignets

Berkshire Bacon Balls on a Stick

Boozy Pecan Caramel Apple

Breakfast Sandwich – Egg, Corned Beef, and Cheese Biscuit

Brownie Waffle Stick

Campfire Cracker Jacks Caramel Sundae

Caramel Apple Bites

Caramel Apple Cider Shake

Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine

Chicken Parmesan Stick

Chicken Street Tacos*

Chocolate Brownie Waffle Stick

Chuckie’s Pork Strip Basket*

Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar*

Deep Fried Deviled Eggs

Dessert Poutine

Dill Pickle Popcorn

Dilly Dog

Double Pork Poutine

Fried Avocado Slices

Funnel Fries*

Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap*

Jalapeno Popper Pizza*

Jumbo Super Dog

Lemon Sipper with Peppermint*

Mexi-Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi

Monster Cookie Popcorn

Orange Creamsicle Milkshake

Orange Sipper with Peppermint

Peach Empanadas

Pete’s Steak Popper*

Pie Shakes

Rainbow Poutine

Ranch Hand Steak Salad

Salted Caramel Apple Shake

Senora Dog

Sirloin Beef Tip Sandwich

Slaughter House Poutine

Slow Roasted Half Chicken Dinner

Smoked Ham & Eggs

Soft Serve Cookie Dough Cones

Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi

Tangled Onion Pork Po-Boy

The Chief*

The Chinese Sweet Corn Cup

The Colossus*

The Corn Stacker Cocktail

Tiramisu Injection Cone with Flavor Shot

Walt’s Lemonade Creamsicle

White Cheddar Popcorn

X-Treme Balls*

*Denotes 2019 Best New Food Finalist