Suspect takes control of squad car, hits deputy in Eagle Grove, Iowa

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A suspect is in custody after taking control of a squad car while handcuffed and hitting a deputy in Eagle Grove on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

“He’s lucky to be OK. He’s going to heal from this. We are very thankful for that,” said Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer.

Authorities say a Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop at 2 p.m. on Highway 17 at 10th Street NW in Eagle Grove because he believed it was a suspect vehicle from a disturbance in Goldfield, Iowa.

The deputy identified the driver as 31-year-old Sean McMillan of Fort Dodge. Authorities say McMillan was driving while barred, was a felon in possession of a handgun and was in fact the suspect from the disturbance call.

The deputy placed McMillan under arrest, handcuffed him and put him in the front seat of his squad car. “He drives a pickup truck so we’ve got a lot of equipment in the back so sometimes we have to detain them in the front,” said Sheriff Schluttenhofer.

While the deputy was dealing with a passenger in the suspect vehicle, McMillan took control of the squad car, drove it and hit the deputy, according to the Department of Public Safety. Authorities say an officer fired a round at McMillan.

McMillan abandoned the deputy’s vehicle a short distance later and fled on foot. He was arrested without incident at 309. S. Cadwell in Eagle Grove. Brenda Konecne lives nearby and saw law enforcement officers surrounding the home and her neighborhood. “When they are running around with guns in the neighborhood through your yard it is kind of freaky. It’s scary,” said Brenda.

McMillan has been charged with escape from custody.

The deputy was transported to a hospital for treatment and has since been released. Sheriff Schluttenhofer said, “Very relieved the deputy is OK and nobody else got hurt. It could have turned really bad.”

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eagle Grove Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Eagle Grove Schools were placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon due to the incident.

Latest Stories