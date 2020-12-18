Suspect pleads not guilty fatal shooting at Iowa Chuck E. Cheese

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 24-year-old Davenport woman charged with fatally shooting a woman at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Threshonda Pollion entered the plea in writing Thursday through her attorney. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Elosie Chairs, a mother of five, in late October.

The charge was reduced after the Scott County Attorney’s office determined the shooting was not premeditated.

Police say the shooting occurred after a fight broke out between Chairs and others over a game card, which led to a confrontation between Chairs and Pollion.

