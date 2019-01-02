Person dead after officer-involved shooting near Fort Dodge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) - A man has died after exchanging gunfire with officers near Fort Dodge.

A domestic disturbance was reported just outside of Fort Dodge around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office.

They said that a responding deputy saw a vehicle that matched the description and tried to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle then tried to avoid authorities and gunshots came from it. Law enforcement returned fire.

The vehicle then went into a field near the intersection of Highway 175 and Oak Avenue before coming to a stop.

Multiple agencies arrived on scene to provide assistance and secure a perimeter.

When authorities approached the vehicle, they found the suspect inside and deceased.

the investigation into the incident is being done by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

Names of subjects are not being released at this time.

Webster County, Calhoun County, Hamilton County, Boon County Sheriffs' Offices assisted as did the Iowa State Patrol and police from Dayton, Gowrie, and Fort Dodge.