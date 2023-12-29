DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A suspect in an Urbandale attempted murder case was found dead after barricading himself in a hotel room in Des Moines Thursday night.

On Dec. 27 Urbandale Police responded to a report of a serious assault in the 2700 block of 82nd Street. When first responders arrived on scene they found three adult victims. Two victims were transported to hospitals, with one of those victims suffering from life-threatening injuries, the Urbandale Police Department said.

A short time later detectives identified David P. Makeeff, 59, as a suspect in the case and a warrant for attempted murder was issued, police said. All three victims were related to Makeeff.

On Thursday Urbandale detectives located Makeeff at the Fleur Lodge Motel in the 4800 block of Fleur Drive in Des Moines. With the help from the U.S. Marshall’s Service and Des Moines Police Department they attempted to make contact with Makeeff, who had barricaded himself inside his motel room, police said.

Officers eventually entered the room and found Makeeff dead from apparent suicide, police said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.