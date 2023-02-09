WAUKEE, Iowa — Police said a De Soto man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery in Waukee Wednesday and court records reveal he’s also charged with similar robberies in Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines.

Mark Doyle

Mark Doyle, 61, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Clive, according to the Waukee Police Department. Doyle is charged with second-degree robbery for an incident Wednesday morning around 6:17 a.m. at the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 1025 Hickman Road. Police said he entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk, and asked for money. No weapon was shown.

He left the store without getting any cash. No injuries were reported.

Court documents filed Thursday show Doyle is facing charges in a string of convenience store robberies across the metro. On January 26, Doyle is accused of robbing the Git N Go at 2140 E. Park Avenue in Des Moines. The criminal complaint said he kept one hand in his coat pocket “indicating he had a weapon” and told the clerk to give him everything in the register. He got away with about $200.

On February 5, Doyle allegedly robbed the Kum and Go at 1293 8th Street in West Des Moines. He used a similar tactic, indicating he had a weapon, without showing one and demanded Copenhagen, cigarettes, and the cash from the register.

That same day Doyle is accused of robbing the Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh at 8607 Douglas Avenue in Urbandale. He requested a carton of cigarettes and as the clerk rang it up he put his hand under his shirt, indicating he had a weapon, and told the clerk to put all the money from the register into a bag.

According to West Des Moines Police, Doyle has been arrested three times previously for second-degree robbery and is being investigated in several more cases around the Des Moines metro.

Doyle is being held in the Polk County Jail on four counts of second-degree robbery and one count of driving without a valid license.