Suspect in Iowa trooper homicide released from hospital, booked in jail

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Iowa Department of Public Safety

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The suspect in Sgt. Jim Smith’s death was booked in jail after being released from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

According to a release, on April 21, Michael Lang of Grundy Center, was released by University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and transported by law enforcement authorities to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office where he made his initial appearance.

Lang, 41, has been charged in the shooting death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith in an attempt to arrest Lang who was barricaded in his home. He’s charged with first-degree murder, attempt to commit murder, and assault on a peace officer.

Lang was booked in the Black Hawk County Jail and is held on a $3 million bond. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News