CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim’s child and once worked at the nightclub.

Police arrested Timothy Rush, 32, on Monday, and he was charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of Nicole Owens, 35, and the wounding of another man early Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.

Police have said Rush was one of two people who fired shots in the crowded club, killing Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and injuring 10 others.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports Linn County birth records show Rush and Owens are the parents of a girl born in early 2021.