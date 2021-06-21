Suspect in Iowa deputy’s shooting arrested after manhunt

COGGON, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago man who allegedly shot and wounded a sheriff’s deputy after robbing an Iowa gas station was captured and charged Monday after eluding authorities during an extensive 14-hour manhunt.

Stanley L. Donahue was taken into custody Monday afternoon just north of Coggon, Iowa, where the robbery and shooting took place at a Casey’s General Store on Sunday night.

Donahue was held in the Linn County jail in Cedar Rapids on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

Updated New Release: Stanley Donahue was taken into custody at 12:44 PM on Aldrich Rd near Hwy 13 in Coggon. pic.twitter.com/9wKVRCSe1l — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) June 21, 2021

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says the deputy who was shot multiple times is in stable condition with serious injuries at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.