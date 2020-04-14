Suspect in deadly armored car robbery accused in Waterloo arson case

WATERLOO, Iowa (Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier/AP) — Police in northeastern Iowa say a one-time boxer and suspect in a deadly, botched armored car heist last month is now charged in a fire that destroyed a well-known Waterloo restaurant.
The Courier reports that 29-year-old Kevin Cruz Soliveras was arrested Monday on arson and burglary charges in the March 5 fire that gutted the Wishbone Restaurant and Bar.
Police say security video shows Cruz and another person breaking into the restaurant and coin-operated machines there before setting fires in the restaurant.
Days later, police say, Cruz was part of a group that hatched a plan to rob an armored car outside a Waterloo bank.
The robbery failed when guards opened fire, wounding Cruz and another man and killing Bryce Miller.
