Suspect hit by car during struggle with Iowa officer dies, officer expected to survive

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police said a suspect that was hit by a vehicle as a Des Moines police officer was trying to take him into custody has died from his injuries. The officer, who was also hit, remains hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, the incident began just before 8:00 p.m. Monday with a traffic stop in the 3800 block of SE 14th Street. The initial investigation reveals the officer saw a car driving northbound in reverse and it pulled into a business parking lot, where the officer stopped to investigate.

While speaking with the driver, police said he provided a false name and then fled on foot, running into the westbound lanes of SE 14th Street.

The officer struggled with the suspect while trying to take him into custody and called for help, saying he was in a violent encounter. During the struggle, the suspect tried to get away by turning back to the east and running into the northbound lanes. The officer pursued him, and they were both struck by a northbound vehicle.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and the officer and the suspect were transported to local hospitals, each with serious injuries. Overnight the suspect, a 31-year-old male Des Moines resident died from his injuries.

Police said they later determined the suspect had an active arrest warrant for felony drug charges and was also barred from driving.

The officer is a 48-year-old man who has been with the Des Moines Police Department since 2017. He remains hospitalized.

Police said the driver of the car that hit the two, a 28-year-old woman from Ames, will not be charged because evidence shows the crash was unavoidable.

The Des Moines Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating this incident, and the Iowa State Patrol is assisting.